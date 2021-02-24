UNI aims for V-shaped recovery towards $33

Uniswap price suffered a major 45% pullback in the past three days, dropping to a low of $18.1 from its all-time high of $32.99. The digital asset has defended a crucial support level and aims for a notable rebound. Read more...

ATOM hints at a 57% drop if critical support barrier is breached

Cosmos price has been on a roller coaster ride as it did a 5x since the start of 2021. However, its recent development starting from early February is concerning. Sellers are overwhelming the buyers, and if it continues, ATOM’s gains could vanish. Read more...

XRP on-chain metrics scream buy as upswing to $1 looms

Ripple is nurturing an uptrend, following the recent breakdown to $0.35. The losses XRP suffered spread across the board in the market. Several tentative support levels did little to stop the sharp drop, including $0.55 and $0.4. Meanwhile, the cross-border token bulls have regained control, ready for another upswing to $1. Read more...