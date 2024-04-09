Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: TON, Ripple & Bitcoin – European Wrap 9 April

TON price hits new all-time high even as Telegram is flagged high risk by security firm
Toncoin, the native token of Layer 1 decentralized computer network, hit a new all-time high early on Tuesday. TON price climbed to $7.12 on OKX, hitting a new record.
In the meantime, Blockchain security firm CertiK says Telegram has high risk vulnerabilities and asked users to check configurations.
Ripple price climbs back above key $0.60 level despite 70% decline in XRP transaction volume
Ripple (XRP) price is $0.61 on Tuesday after climbing above the psychologically important $0.60 level for the first time in a week on Monday. XRP Ledger’s native token has sustained its gains from Monday, but it has been trading broadly sideways in April so far as on-chain activity signals waning interest from market participants.
Bitcoin proves that it is bull market now
The cryptocurrency market added 2.2% in 24 hours to $2.66 trillion, with heavy buying in "older" altcoins. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index climbed to 80 - extreme greed - the highest since 27 March.
