Aptos (APT) price edges higher, increasing by over 2% and trading at $5.34 at the time of writing on Wednesday. This recovery comes after a lengthy drawdown in the first quarter caused by uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment amid tariff tensions and an escalated trade war between the United States (US) and China. APT's upward move can be attributed to a broader bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market and the presence of the Aptos team at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, highlights 72 crypto-related Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) awaiting US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval. The diversity of these ETFs encompasses major cryptocurrencies, such as Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), and Solana (SOL), as well as meme-based memecoins. To gain more insights into these crypto-based ETFs, FXStreet interviewed experts in the cryptocurrency markets.

The altcoin market showed a strong rebound in the latest session, led by SUI, which surged over 20% in 24 hours, marking one of the sharpest moves among mid-cap tokens. SUI’s rally appears driven by increased developer activity and speculative interest surrounding recent ecosystem announcements.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.