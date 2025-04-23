Aptos price extends gains on broader crypto market recovery, presence in Osaka expo

- APT token rises for the second consecutive day amid a widespread crypto recovery and expectations of growing adoption.
- Aptos powers the official digital wallet of Expo 2025 in Osaka, processing over 588,000 transactions with 133,000 new accounts.
- Expo pavilions offer collectible NFTs on Aptos, enhancing user engagement.
Aptos (APT) price edges higher, increasing by over 2% and trading at $5.34 at the time of writing on Wednesday. This recovery comes after a lengthy drawdown in the first quarter caused by uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment amid tariff tensions and an escalated trade war between the United States (US) and China. APT's upward move can be attributed to a broader bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market and the presence of the Aptos team at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.
Aptos digital wallet hits key milestones at Osaka expo
Aptos announced on Wednesday that it had hit several milestones at the Expo 2025, which started on April 13. As the official digital wallet provider of the event, Aptos processed more than 558,000 transactions and added over 133,000 new accounts in the first week.
User engagement at the expo showed spirited experiences and immersion in exhibition content featuring artworks, innovations, architecture, culture, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from different countries.
Expo pavilions offered NFT passport stamps powered by Aptos' soulbound innovation. The Aptos team is eyeing more achievements and enhanced user engagement in the coming weeks, with the expo expected to last until October 13.
One week in. Six months to go 🫡🇯🇵— Aptos (@Aptos) April 23, 2025
Aptos is bringing the vibes as the digital wallet of @expo2025_japan!
558K+ transactions. 133K+ new accounts.
Aptos isn't just scaling—we're out to make history 💪
Catch more Opening Week alpha from the growing Aptos community 🧵 https://t.co/Gq2yXW1Top
How strong is Aptos' price uptrend?
Aptos' price hovers at $5.34 on Wednesday, with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) providing immediate support at approximately $5.32. APT sits above the five-month descending trendline, indicating a potential trend reversal and a recovery eyeing the next resistance range between $8.00 and $10.00.
A buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, along with green histograms and increasing volume, will continue to shape Aptos' technical outlook in the coming days.
APT/USDT daily chart
Looking ahead, traders could anticipate challenges at other minor but liquidity-rich areas such as the 100-day EMA at $6.18 and the 200-day EMA at $7.21. Sudden pullbacks could arise from these regions due to profit-taking and macroeconomic uncertainty.
Holding above the 50-day EMA in the coming sessions will strengthen trader interest. If not, Aptos risks losing momentum, potentially pulling back below the descending trendline. This could target April's low of $3.89.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dozens of crypto-related ETFs await SEC approval, among them those related to XRP, Litecoin, and Solana
Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, highlights 72 crypto-related ETFs awaiting SEC approval. The diversity of these ETFs encompasses major cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Litecoin, and Solana, as well as meme-based memecoins.
Aptos price extends gains on broader crypto market recovery, presence in Osaka expo
APT token rises for the second consecutive day amid a widespread crypto recovery and expectations of growing adoption. Aptos powers the official digital wallet of Expo 2025 in Osaka, processing over 588,000 transactions with 133,000 new accounts.
Bitcoin bullish momentum builds as premium exceeds 9% for first time in three months
Bitcoin price is extending its gains, trading above $94,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a two-day rally of 9.75% so far this week. BTC rally gathers momentum as trade war fears ease, following US President Donald Trump’s downplaying of tensions with China.
Solana and Sui surge, igniting interest in DeFi as TVL rebounds
Altcoins like Solana (SOL) and Sui gain strength on Wednesday, buoyed by several factors, including a significant recovery in the networks' Total Value Locked (TVL) in Decentralized Finance (DeFi).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC holds steady, Fed warns of tariffs’ impact, as Gold hits new highs
Bitcoin price consolidates above $84,000 on Friday, a short-term support that has gained significance this week. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continued to weather storms caused by US President Donald Trump's incessant trade war with China after pausing reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on April 9 for other countries.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.