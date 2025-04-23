- The cryptocurrency market capitalization rises 1% on Wednesday, breaching the $3 trillion mark for the first time in April.
- Bitcoin price extended gains to $94,200, setting new highs in each of the last three days of trading
- SUI leads altcoin gainers with a 20% uptick, while Cardano and Ethereum posted gains of 5% and 4%, respectively.
Bitcoin market updates:
- Bitcoin price gained 4% as it rallied towards $94,000 in the early hours of Wednesday. BTC has now set a new peak in three consecutive trading days since Monday
Chart of the day: Bitcoin ETFs record highest ever single-day inflows
Bitcoin ETFs parked over $921 million in inflows on Tuesday, marking the highest single-day inflow since the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved BTC ETFs for trading in January 2024.
Bitcoin ETF Flows | Source: Farside
It was Ark Invest’s ARKB that led the daily inflows for the second day running, with a $267 million net deposit. Meanwhile, Fidelity’s FBTC took in $253.8 million, beating BlackRock’s $193.5 million IBIT inflows, to third place.
This aligns with the narrative that Bitcoin continues to receive capital displaced from US stock
markets as the Trump administration’s reiterating a hard stance on tariffs.
Altcoin market updates: SUI, Cardano and Ethereum show strength in mixed trading session
The altcoin market showed a strong rebound in the latest session, led by SUI, which surged over 20% in 24 hours, marking one of the sharpest moves among mid-cap tokens. SUI’s rally appears driven by increased developer activity and speculative interest surrounding recent ecosystem announcements.
Cardano (ADA) followed with a 4.3% gain, extending its weekly performance to over 13%. ADA's price appreciation reflects renewed optimism surrounding its scaling upgrades and growing DeFi footprint, which have helped restore investor confidence. ADA is now approaching key resistance levels around $1, last seen in mid-March, with volume spikes supporting potential continuation.
Crypto market performance | Source: Coingecko
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto by market cap, gained 3.5% on the day to trade near $1,782.
Despite recent headwinds, including scalability concerns and ETH-SOL institutional rotation, ETH has reclaimed momentum.
This is evidenced by sustained buying interest and a modest recovery in DeFi staking activity.
In contrast, broader market sentiment remains cautious, with top altcoins like BNB and Tron (TRX) lagging with minor losses around 2% on the day.
Crypto news updates:
SEC charges PGI Global founder in $198 million crypto fraud scheme
The US SEC has filed charges against Ramil Palafox, founder of PGI Global, for orchestrating a fraudulent investment scheme that raised nearly $198 million from investors worldwide.
According to the SEC’s complaint, Palafox misappropriated more than $57 million to fund personal purchases, including multiple Lamborghini vehicles and other luxury goods.
The SEC alleges that the scheme operated under a Ponzi-like structure, with payouts to earlier investors funded by incoming investor money.
Palafox is accused of violating federal securities laws, including anti-fraud and registration provisions. The Commission is seeking permanent injunctions, the return of ill-gotten gains with interest, and civil penalties.
Gate.io to fully reimburse users affected by futures service interruption
Gate.io has announced it will offer full compensation to users who experienced losses during an emergency system upgrade of its futures trading platform.
The upgrade was initiated to expand the exchange’s contract services and was triggered by an unexpected surge in traffic.
As a result, futures trading and copy trading services were temporarily suspended. Spot trading, deposits, and withdrawals continued to operate without disruption.
The platform confirmed that the affected systems have since been restored and are now fully functional. Gate.io clarified that the compensation will cover system-related losses but will not extend to losses resulting from market price fluctuations.
At press time, the exchange has yet to release further details on how the compensation will be calculated or when it will be distributed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dozens of crypto-related ETFs await SEC approval, among them those related to XRP, Litecoin, and Solana
Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, highlights 72 crypto-related ETFs awaiting SEC approval. The diversity of these ETFs encompasses major cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Litecoin, and Solana, as well as meme-based memecoins.
Aptos price extends gains on broader crypto market recovery, presence in Osaka expo
APT token rises for the second consecutive day amid a widespread crypto recovery and expectations of growing adoption. Aptos powers the official digital wallet of Expo 2025 in Osaka, processing over 588,000 transactions with 133,000 new accounts.
Bitcoin bullish momentum builds as premium exceeds 9% for first time in three months
Bitcoin price is extending its gains, trading above $94,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a two-day rally of 9.75% so far this week. BTC rally gathers momentum as trade war fears ease, following US President Donald Trump’s downplaying of tensions with China.
Solana and Sui surge, igniting interest in DeFi as TVL rebounds
Altcoins like Solana (SOL) and Sui gain strength on Wednesday, buoyed by several factors, including a significant recovery in the networks' Total Value Locked (TVL) in Decentralized Finance (DeFi).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC holds steady, Fed warns of tariffs’ impact, as Gold hits new highs
Bitcoin price consolidates above $84,000 on Friday, a short-term support that has gained significance this week. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continued to weather storms caused by US President Donald Trump's incessant trade war with China after pausing reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on April 9 for other countries.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.