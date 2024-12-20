Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SUI, Bitcoin & Dogecoin – American Wrap 20 December

SUI expecting the final bullish wave to break above $5
Since our previous Video blog about SUI, the coin rallied more than 900%. Therefore, we’ll be looking at the daily Elliott Wave Structure and explain the current structure within the cycle.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC nosedives below $95,000 as spot ETFs record highest daily outflow since launch
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to edge down, trading below $95,000 on Friday and on the way towards its worst week since the end of August. This recent price pullback was fueled by the hawkish rate-cut decision by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday, which was followed by the highest single-day outflow ($671.90) from Bitcoin US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on Thursday. The technical outlook suggests that the correction is set to continue, targeting the $90,000 level.
Dogecoin's 11% drop leads losses in crypto majors as Bitcoin sours festive mood
Losses in Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto majors extended to their third straight day, as risk-off behavior after this week’s FOMC meeting and general profit-taking contributed to heavy market sentiment.
