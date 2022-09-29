The Taro protocol from Lightning Labs has been created to become the world’s financial network for Bitcoin transactions and transfers. The Taro network will be developed to support the transfer of assets over Bitcoin and later the lightning network for instant and cheap settlement.

Tera's LUNA price could take investors by surprise in the coming days. Since August, the forecast was made that LUNA could potentially 10x in market value based on on-chain and technical analysis. During the second week of September, LUNA pulled off a whopping 3x rally within 24 hours.

XRP price is showing applaudable retaliation signals. Since September 25, the bears have conquered the market, forging a 20% loss in market value for the digital remittance token. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach of $0.31.

