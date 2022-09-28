- The Taro protocol from Lightning Labs has been created to become the world’s financial network for Bitcoin transactions and transfers.
- The Taro network will be developed to support the transfer of assets over Bitcoin and later the lightning network for instant and cheap settlement.
- Bitcoin has maintained its three-month-long critical downtrend at $18,600 after losing $20,000 two weeks ago.
Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency network in the world, this is well established, but Bitcoin is also one of the most time-consuming and energy-consuming mediums of transactions in this space.
These flaws led to the birth of Ethereum, Cardano and other chains, which focus on making crypto transactions cheaper and faster. However, Lightning Labs, on September 29, took a step closer to bringing these features back to Bitcoin.
Bitcoinizing the dollar
Lightning Labs, the ones behind the lightning network, released the initial code for their Taro protocol, which aims to bring stablecoin functionality to Bitcoin Layer 2. This release will enable developers to mint, send and receive assets on the blockchain.
Since its announcement in April, the anticipation for Taro has only been increasing since the protocol will allow Taproot-powered protocols to issue assets that can be easily transferred over Bitcoin.
Lightning Labs also has plans to extend this to the Lightning network, which will provide instant, high volume and low fee transactions.
Calling it the first step in the process of “Bitcoinizing the dollar,” Lightning Labs stated,
“With Taro…we can build a world where users have USD-denominated balances and BTC-denominated balances (or other assets) in the same wallet, trivially sending value across the Lightning Network just as they do today. This leap forward will accelerate the path to bringing bitcoin to billions.”
At the moment, the protocol’s code release is only limited to testnet usage, eventually leading to the mainnet release post developer feedback.
Bitcoin on the charts
BTC has not been the best performer in a long while, as after the rally at the beginning of September, the king coin fell back down, and BTC’s price has since been stuck below the $20,000 mark.
However, trading at $19,493 at the time of writing, BTC has been maintaining the critical support line established three months ago following the June crash. While definite signs of a rally aren’t apparent, the MACD does seem to be highlighting slight bullishness on the way.
Bitcoin 24-hour price chart
The indicator line crossing over the signal line conducting a bullish crossover re-establishes the possibility of a recovery, provided BTC continues climbing gradually. As evinced by the Bollinger Bands, the lack of volatility could keep the price swings to a minimum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price downside risks resurface amidst falling investor interest
Ethereum price is trading marginally above $1,300 after its bullish shoots were slashed at $1,400 on Tuesday. The presence of immense buyer congestion at $1,255 cut short the pullback that may very well have tagged $1,200.
This best-case scenario for Litecoin price forecasts a 20% drop
Litecoin price action over the last few weeks paints a bearish picture, as discussed in our previous article. Since then, LTC has triggered a breakout and is likely to continue heading lower.
Shiba Inu price: Ethereum whale swallows 272 billion SHIB, becomes investors’ favorite
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network are keen on accumulating Shiba Inu. The 130th largest Ethereum whale scooped up 272 billion Shiba Inu coins overnight. Analysts retain a bullish outlook on the altcoin.
Dogecoin price provides sidelined buyers another opportunity before a 50% rally
Dogecoin price undid its gains seen between September 21 and 24 as it came tumbling down, following the footsteps of Bitcoin price. This downtrend has provided sidelined buyers a chance to accumulate before the inevitable explosion of bullish momentum.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.