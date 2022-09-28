Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Whale Watching 102 - Don't become the bait
The crypto market has witnessed an influx of volatility, likely enticing traders to open long positions in hopes of a Q3-Q4 rally. However, beneath the hood, bearish signals may be overlooked. Statistically, October and November are usually bullish months for crypto. There is nothing wrong with casting a rod in treacherous water, but risk management should be applied. Don't become the bait when fishing for gains.
Shiba Inu price: Ethereum whale swallows 272 billion SHIB, becomes investors’ favorite
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network are keen on accumulating Shiba Inu. The 130th largest Ethereum whale scooped up 272 billion Shiba Inu coins overnight. Analysts retain a bullish outlook on the altcoin.
XRP Price: This needs to happen for explosive rally in Ripple
David Gokhstein, crypto proponent and podcaster believes Ripple is poised for a win in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. The podcaster stressed on XRP accumulation and the condition for a rally in the altcoin.
