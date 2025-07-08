Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Pi Network & Bitcoin – American Wrap 08 July

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP hints at 18% breakout as traders eye US tariffs developments
Ripple (XRP) is gradually edging higher, backed by steady interest in the token, especially in the derivatives market. A slight increase of over 1% on Tuesday sees the token hovering at around $2.28, offering technical signals of a potential 18% breakout above an inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern.
Pi Network Price Forecast: Whales challenge rising supply pressure with 2 million PI token purchase
Pi Network (PI) edges lower by nearly 1% and trades at $0.45 at press time on Tuesday as the available wallet balance of centralized exchanges (CEX) grows, suggesting increased supply pressure. However, the large transactions over the last 24 hours reveal two whale transactions acquiring over 2 million PI tokens. Still, the technical outlook suggests a bearish bias, indicating a potential retest of the $0.40 mark.
Bitcoin hovers below 109K as Trump extends the tariff deadline
Bitcoin continues to hover below the 109k level with a new ATH above 112k still looking elusive, as the 110k level offers strong resistance.
