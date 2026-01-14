TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, PI & Crypto – European Wrap 14 January

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP ETF inflows, rising retail demand could strengthen recovery outlook

Ripple (XRP) is trading down to $2.15 at the time of writing on Wednesday after posting a brief rally the previous day. The uptrend, fueled by improved market sentiment after the US reported lower-than-expected core inflation in December, reached $2.19 before the ongoing correction.

Chart

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network (PI) trades around $0.2100 at press time on Wednesday, steadying after a 1% bounce back from a crucial support trendline on the previous day. The rebound aligns with improving sentiment across the broader cryptocurrency market as Bitcoin (BTC) resurfaces above $95,000. Still, the technical outlook for PI remains mixed as recovery approaches a key resistance but lacks strength.

Chart

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as positive sentiment lifts the broader cryptocurrency market's bullish outlook. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are also holding onto some of the gains from Tuesday's macro-driven rally.

Chart

