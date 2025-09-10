Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Mantle & SEC – American Wrap 10 September

XRP price rises above $3 as bulls tighten grip
Ripple (XRP) bulls are teasing a breakout above the critical $3.00 level on Wednesday, as Bitcoin (BTC) leads the crypto market in a mid-week recovery. Interest in the cross-border money remittance token has been rising this week, following an extended risk-off period that saw XRP’s derivatives market wobble.
Mantle Price Forecast: MNT surges 16% after Bybit listing. Is a correction imminent?
Mantle (MNT) doubles down on its bullish potential, surging 8% on Wednesday and 16% in 24 hours to trade at $1.47 at the time of writing. This increase in value builds on key adoption trends in the ecosystem, including the listing of 21 trading pairs on Bybit exchange.
SEC chair says most tokens are not securities, backs ‘super-app’ platforms
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins said that “most crypto tokens are not securities,” while outlining a sweeping plan to integrate crypto activities like trading, lending and staking under a unified regulatory framework.
Two AI tokens to watch as BingX launches AI crypto strategist
BingX, the 30th-largest cryptocurrency exchange with an average daily trading volume of $1.4 billion, has launched AI Master, describing it as the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategist.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $112,000, Ethereum and XRP eye mid-week rebound
Bitcoin rises above $112,000 on Wednesday, reflecting a buoyant mood following a sharp retracement the previous day. Meanwhile, altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold above key support levels, indicating potential for a sustainable rebound toward the weekend.
Pump.fun posts double-digit gains ahead of Binance listing
Pump.fun recovers above the $0.005000 psychological level on Wednesday, extending the rebound from the downturn seen in late August. At the time of writing, PUMP adds over 15% gains on the day, underpinned by the platform’s rising revenue and the Binance.US listing approval.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOJE ETF to be launched this week
Dogecoin price breaks above the symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling a potential bullish move on the horizon. Bloomberg’s analyst Eric Balchunas says Dogecoin’s ETF under the ticker DOJE is expected to be launched on Thursday.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
