- Mantle rallies toward its record high of $1.54, supported by adoption developments.
- Bybit adds 21 trading pairs for MNT, debuts HODL and earn features supported by XUSD stablecoin.
- The RSI ascent into overbought territory highlights a potentially overheated market.
Mantle (MNT) doubles down on its bullish potential, surging 8% on Wednesday and 16% in 24 hours to trade at $1.47 at the time of writing. This increase in value builds on key adoption trends in the ecosystem, including the listing of 21 trading pairs on Bybit exchange.
Mantle eyes record high as Bybit adds support for MNT
Bybit, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency exchange with an average daily trade volume of $4.5 billion, announced the listing of 21 trading pairs for MNT on Tuesday, sparking interest in the token.
The exchange also announced the launch of the “HOLD & earn Stablecoins” program, which allows investors to hold MNT and the XUSD stablecoin, earning a share of the $60,000 prize pool in return.
Following the announcement, demand for Mantle skyrocketed, triggering a price rally. The token’s market capitalization also hit a new record high, averaging $4.7 billion at the time of writing.
Mantle is currently the 41st-largest cryptocurrency, with a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $573 million, according to CoinGecko.
Retail interest in Mantle has surged significantly over the past few days, underscoring the increase in the futures Open Interest (OI) to $153 million from approximately $99 million on September 3 and $21 million on August 4.
Mantle Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
As the OI increases, XRP price gains bullish momentum, underpinning investor confidence in the uptrend. Similarly, a higher OI reading as volume rises implies heightened trading activity.
Technical outlook: Mantle bulls aim at $1.54 record high
Mantle holds significantly above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.08, the 100-day EMA at $0.95 and the 200-day EMA at $0.88, backing positive sentiment in the ecosystem.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart reinforces the bullish outlook with a buy signal triggered earlier in the day. Interest in MNT is likely to remain intact as long as the blue MACD line holds above the red signal line.
Key milestones to watch out for include a break and daily close above the short-term resistance at $1.50, as well as the extension of the uptrend past the record high of $1.54.
MNT/USDT daily chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above 70, indicating a potentially overheated market. Higher RSI readings above 70 are often a precursor to price corrections. With that in mind, traders searching for new entries should be cautious to avoid being caught up in a bull trap.
Profit-taking and other market dynamics could cause Mantle to trim its gains. The 50-day EMA at $1.08, the $100-day EMA at $0.95 and the 200-day EMA at $0.88 are in line to serve as tentative support levels if a trend correction occurs.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Two AI tokens to watch as BingX launches AI crypto strategist
BingX, the 30th-largest cryptocurrency exchange with an average daily trading volume of $1.4 billion, has launched AI Master, describing it as the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategist.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $112,000, Ethereum and XRP eye mid-week rebound
Bitcoin rises above $112,000 on Wednesday, reflecting a buoyant mood following a sharp retracement the previous day. Meanwhile, altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold above key support levels, indicating potential for a sustainable rebound toward the weekend.
Pump.fun posts double-digit gains ahead of Binance listing
Pump.fun recovers above the $0.005000 psychological level on Wednesday, extending the rebound from the downturn seen in late August. At the time of writing, PUMP adds over 15% gains on the day, underpinned by the platform’s rising revenue and the Binance.US listing approval.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOJE ETF to be launched this week
Dogecoin price breaks above the symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling a potential bullish move on the horizon. Bloomberg’s analyst Eric Balchunas says Dogecoin’s ETF under the ticker DOJE is expected to be launched on Thursday.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.