Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Litecoin & Cryptos — Asian Wrap 11 December

Ripple's XRP breaks out of downtrend as RLUSD receives greenlight from New York regulators
Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced on Tuesday that the company received a green light from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) on the launch of its stablecoin RLUSD. XRP jumped nearly 7% after the announcement despite on-chain data showing a huge supply pool flooding the Binance exchange.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC to hold $100 support as traders deploy $10M of leverage
Litecoin price broke below the $110 level on Tuesday, down 20% in a frenetic 24 hours as rising geopolitical risks triggered volatility across global crypto markets.
Crypto Today: Microsoft Rejects Bitcoin Reserve Plan, as Cardano, XRP Lead Market Rebound
The cryptocurrency sector's valuation held firm at $3.37 trillion on Tuesday, halting a bleedout of $13 billion in outflows over the last 24 hours.
