Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 10 April

XRP Price Prediction: XRP back above $2 liquidating $18M in short positions, will the rally continue?
Ripple (XRP) seeks support above $2.0020 on Thursday after gaining 14% in the past 24 hours. The token trades at $2.0007 at the time of writing, reflecting growing bullish sentiment across global markets. This surge has clawed back losses that extended from below $2.0000 down to the Monday low of $1.6128 as global markets digested the impact of reciprocal tariffs announced by United States (US) President Donald Trump on April 2.
Dogecoin soars as 21Shares files S-1 for DOGE ETF
Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied nearly 12% on Wednesday after asset manager 21Shares filed an S-1 application with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the 21Shares Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Will Bitcoin price reach $100K as Trump confirms Blackrock CEO’s prediction?
Bitcoin surged past $83,500, rising 12% after Trump reversed global tariffs. This market recovery comes after BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s informed investors of a potential buying opportunity on Monday.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP steady as China slaps 125% tariff on US, weekend sell-off looming?
The Cryptocurrency market shows stability at the time of writing on Friday, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding steady at $82,584, Ethereum (ETH) at $1,569, and Ripple (XRP) maintaining its position above $2.00.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Market uncertainty lingers, Trump’s 90-day tariff pause sparks modest recovery
Bitcoin price extends recovery to around $82,500 on Friday after dumping to a new year-to-date low of $74,508 to start the week. Market uncertainty remains high, leading to a massive shakeout, with total liquidations hitting $2.18 billion across crypto markets.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano stabilze – Why crypto is in limbo
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano stabilize on Friday as crypto market capitalization steadies around $2.69 trillion. Crypto traders are recovering from the swing in token prices and the Monday bloodbath.
Can FTX’s 186,000 unstaked SOL dampen Solana price breakout hopes?
Solana price edges higher and trades at $117.31 at the time of writing on Friday, marking a 3.4% increase from the $112.80 open. The smart contracts token corrected lower the previous day, following a sharp recovery to $120 induced by US President Donald Trump’s 90-day tariff pause on Wednesday.
