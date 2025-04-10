- Bitcoin price crossed $84,000 on Wednesday, rising 8% within hours of Trump’s tariff rollback announcement.
- On Monday, Blackrock CEO Larry Fink had predicted global markets will sink 20% further if tariffs take effect, calling it a “buying opportunity”.
- Technical indicators suggest BTC could face a sell-wall at $85,000 if traders take profits early.
Bitcoin surged past $83,500, rising 12% after Trump reversed global tariffs. This market recovery comes after BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s informed investors of a potential buying opportunity on Monday.
Trump’s tariff reversal triggered an upward breakout in Bitcoin toward $84K
Bitcoin (BTC) surged more than 8% on Wednesday to reclaim the $84,000 level, marking its strongest intraday gain since mid-March.
The rally was ignited by former U.S. President Donald Trump’s announced a 90-day pause on proposed sweeping global tariffs.
The revised policy introduces a flat 10% tariff on imports from all U.S. trade partners—excluding China—easing fears of a broader trade war.
Bitcoin price reaction after Trump’s tariff rollback, April 9 2025 | Source: TradingView
As seen above Bitcoin price rallied 13% from its lowest intra day price of $74,700 before topping out at $83,600. Altcoins followed suit, with Ethereum and XRP and Dogecoin all notching double-digit intraday gains at press time.
Fink’s forecast materializes as markets enter sharp rebound
During an appearance at the Economic Club of New York on Monday, Billionaire BlackRock CEO Larry Fink had warned that the proposed tariffs could trigger a 20% correction in global markets. Rather than interpreting this as doom, Fink framed it as a potential “buying opportunity” for savvy investors.
“I see it more as a buying opportunity than a selling opportunity, but that doesn’t mean we can’t go down further,” Larry Fink said.
In retrospect, Trump’s sudden policy U-turn on Wednesday appears to validate that thesis.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: All eyes on $88,800 resistance before $100K target
With the US and China’s Bureaus of Labor Statistics both scheduled to release inflation reports on Thursday, many investors are taking on a sit-and-wait approach. This explains why BTC price has stalled below the $83,600 mark after the initial flurry of buy-orders that followed Trump’s tariff update.
As markets await macro pointers from the world's two largest economies, BTC price is likely to face even more volatility over the next 18-hours.
Against this backdrop savvy long-term investors may remain hesitant to enter large positions, leaving room for swing traders and market makers to capitalize on the directional indecision.
In a best-case scenario, if the impending inflation reports from US and China print positive figures with dovish interpretation, many traders could take the final confirmation of Blackrock CEO Larry Fink’s “buying opportunity” prediction.
However, even if this bullish narrative plays out, technical indicators suggest the forecast of a Bitcoin price rebound towards $100,000 remains a tall order.
Bitcoin price forecast | BTCUSDT
As seen in the chart above, the upper Keltner channel band on the BTCUSDT 12-hour chart shows that BTC faces a major resistance at $88,183. This aligns with the highest price point recorded on April 2 when Trump initially announced the sweeping tariffs.
Typically, when an asset begins a rebound phase, traders who bought at the onset of the most recent bearish cycle may look to sell once they break-even again.
This hints that the ongoing Bitcoin price rebound cycle could face significant resistance as prices begin to approach the previous sell-off choke point at $88,100, making the $100,000 a distant target for the near term.
BTC downside risks signals to watch if US and China Inflation reports falter
While the prevailing bias remains cautiously bullish, traders must account for downside risks that could invalidate the $100K narrative.
If inflation reports from either the U.S. or China surprise to the upside, markets may price in more aggressive monetary tightening—pushing investors toward risk-off positioning. In such a scenario, Bitcoin could rapidly retrace recent gains.
US Consumer Price Index CPI in the United States increased 0.44% to 319.08 points in February 2025.
The lower Bollinger Band, situated around $73,500, marks a potential support zone should bearish pressure return. Notably, this level coincides with a liquidity cluster formed during last week's consolidation, making it a likely destination for any corrective move.
Additionally, the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) remains deeply negative at -1,888, signaling that despite the recent rally, underlying momentum is yet to fully confirm a sustainable uptrend.
A breakdown below $80,000—especially on strong volume—could invite further downside and potentially reset BTC’s short-term trajectory.
In conclusion, while bullish hopes remain alive, particularly if inflation data supports Larry Fink’s thesis, Bitcoin must decisively clear the $88,800 resistance before the $100,000 milestone becomes more than just psychological. Conversely, failure to hold above $80,000 could expose BTC to a sharp retracement toward $73,500.
