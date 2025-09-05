Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Cryptos & Tokens – American Wrap 05 September

XRP price stays choppy amid volatility spike
Ripple (XRP) faces increasing selling pressure ahead of the weekend, trading at round $2.82 on Friday. An intraday recovery attempt lost momentum below a short-term resistance at $2.90, resulting in a brief flash drop toward the $2.80 support.
LATAM crypto media traffic halved QoQ despite adoption growth; Brazil drives 62% of the audience
Two AI tokens with potential to rally as Bitcoin leans into September rate cut
Bitcoin (BTC) leads the market in recovery on Friday, breaking above resistance at $113,000 before fast-tracking its pullback below $112,000. Interest in the crypto market has been picking up pace this week as select United States (US) economic data support the need for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates in September.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Gainers: MemeCore, Pump.fun rally as World Liberty Financial struggles
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate as traders eye key macro data
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades in green above $111,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 3% so far this week. Ethereum (ETH) price consolidates between key levels, while Ripple (XRP) finds support around its critical level.
Nasdaq reinforces oversight on publicly traded crypto-focused treasuries
Nasdaq will require US-listed crypto treasury firms to get shareholder approval before issuing new shares to lift their stock price. Nasdaq is strengthening its grip on companies that try to boost stock performance through fundraising aimed at crypto acquisitions.
Ethena drops 10% following Mega Matrix's $2 billion ENA treasury plan
Ethena (ENA) declined on Thursday despite Singapore-based Mega Matrix's (MPU) plan to raise $2 billion from a series of shelf offerings to establish a treasury reserve focused on acquiring ENA and other stablecoin governance tokens.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies after a massive sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, trading below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen more than 10% from its August record high, with over $1.8 billion in liquidations rattling crypto markets, mostly from long positions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.