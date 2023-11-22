Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, BONK & Gemini – American Wrap 22 November

Ripple and SEC speculated to settle lawsuit for good on November 30
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance to list BONK, will this Solana-based meme coin face same fate as PEPE?
BONK price has nearly doubled in the past week and yielded 35% daily gains, hitting $0.000004501. PEPE listing on Binance sent the meme coin soaring to its local top, BONK holders are hopeful of a similar effect.
Maker price uptrend could face headwinds as on-chain metrics flash warning signs
Whales are accumulating the Maker token, but these wallets are sitting on unrealized profits. MKR on-chain metrics are flashing bearish signals, increasing the likelihood of a correction in the token's price.
Ethereum price rally could extend, riding on bullish on-chain metrics
Ethereum network’s 200 largest wallets hold $124.1 billion in Ether, after consistent accumulation in the past year. ETH supply on exchanges declined nearly 20% in the past six months, supporting Ethereum price gains.
Grayscale meets SEC for spot Bitcoin ETF listing, markets await multiple approvals
Grayscale met the US SEC to discuss the conversion of their Bitcoin Trust to a spot Bitcoin ETF. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart says potential spot Bitcoin ETF issuers met with the SEC recently.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.