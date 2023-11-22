- Ripple and the SEC are said to be close to a settlement as the regulator is scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting on November 30.
- Both parties have until February 2024 to come up with a remedy for the current situation, fueling the speculation.
- XRP price decline has extended to nearly 20% in two weeks, reducing the chances of a recovery.
XRP price fall is increasing the losses experienced by Ripple investors, and further decline could potentially wipe out the profits attained recently. This is the condition of the market despite the potential of Ripple and SEC settling the latter’s lawsuit this month and picking up the heat.
Ripple and SEC to settle soon
Ripple and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) are expected to conclude the ongoing three-year-long lawsuit that began in December 2020. This would be achieved by both parties settling the case since not only has the SEC partially lost the first ruling from the court, but the next one will be held in 2024.
Until then, Ripple has a chance to dig up enough evidence to complete their win in the court trial. The closed-door meeting, called the Sunshine Act Meetings, will be held on November 30 next week.
While the specifics of the subjects to be discussed are not mentioned in the announcement, the subject matters of the closed meeting will consist of the following topics:
- Institution and settlement of injunctive actions
- Institution and settlement of administrative proceedings
- Resolution of litigation claims
- Matters related to litigation
- Other matters relating to examinations and enforcement proceedings
One of these topics is speculated to regard the SEC and Ripple lawsuit.
If that turns out to be true and the two entities put an end to one of the biggest lawsuits in crypto history, it would suggest that XRP price is on the heels of a rally.
XRP price might see a further decline
XRP price might find some difficulty in charting gains even after the settlement of the lawsuit, in part due to the broader market cues turning bearish. The decline noted by the Ripple token in the last two weeks has seen the altcoin fall by almost 19%, bringing XRP below the $0.60 mark.
Looking at the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), the chances of a bearish move going forward seem more likely. The indicator maintains a bearish crossover with red bars still standing on the histogram.
Thus, if the altcoin sees further decline, a test of the $0.55 support line is likely to follow a failed breach of the $0.59 resistance level. Losing this support would completely wipe out the 31% gain noted in the past month, sending XRP to $0.54.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
However, a successful breach combined with the rising optimism and potential settlement would result in the recovery of XRP price. To ascertain the rally, the $0.60 resistance needs to be flipped into a support floor. This will allow Ripple to tag the next resistance of $0.69, and breaching it would invalidate the bearish thesis, pushing the XRP price beyond $0.70.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
How do new token launches or listings affect cryptocurrency prices?
Token launches like Arbitrum’s ARB airdrop and Optimism OP influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
How do hacks affect cryptocurrency prices?
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
How do macroeconomic releases and events affect cryptocurrency prices?
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence risk assets like Bitcoin, mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
How do major crypto upgrades like halvings, hard forks affect cryptocurrency prices?
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs. This has been observed in Bitcoin and Litecoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance to list BONK, will this Solana-based meme coin face same fate as PEPE?
BONK price has nearly doubled in the past week and yielded 35% daily gains, hitting $0.000004501. PEPE listing on Binance sent the meme coin soaring to its local top, BONK holders are hopeful of a similar effect.
Maker price uptrend could face headwinds as on-chain metrics flash warning signs
Whales are accumulating the Maker token, but these wallets are sitting on unrealized profits. MKR on-chain metrics are flashing bearish signals, increasing the likelihood of a correction in the token's price.
Ethereum price rally could extend, riding on bullish on-chain metrics
Ethereum network’s 200 largest wallets hold $124.1 billion in Ether, after consistent accumulation in the past year. ETH supply on exchanges declined nearly 20% in the past six months, supporting Ethereum price gains.
Grayscale meets SEC for spot Bitcoin ETF listing, markets await multiple approvals
Grayscale met the US SEC to discuss the conversion of their Bitcoin Trust to a spot Bitcoin ETF. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart says potential spot Bitcoin ETF issuers met with the SEC recently.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.