Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pump.fun, Hyperliquid & World Liberty Financial — Asian Wrap 10 February

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pump.fun, Hyperliquid & World Liberty Financial — Asian Wrap 10 February
Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP weakens amid 10 billion token unlock, low retail interest

Pump.fun (PUMP) edges lower by roughly 2% at the time of writing on Tuesday, extending Monday’s 4% drop. The launchpad token remains at downside risk as 10 billion PUMP will unlock on Tuesday, while retail interest is declining. The technical outlook for PUMP indicates a bearish incline amid intense bearish momentum.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE consolidates as traders show mixed sentiment

Hyperliquid (HYPE) price is trading sideways at the time of writing on Tuesday, reflecting market indecision as traders await a clearer directional signal. The derivatives data further supports this mixed sentiment, with rising short bets while funding rates remain positive. 

Top Crypto Gainers: World Liberty Financial, MemeCore and Quant gain momentum

World Liberty Financial extended its recovery by over 2% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 4% gains from Monday. This marks the third consecutive day of recovery for WLFI after a four-day decline of nearly 25%. The technical indicators on the daily chart suggest an easing in selling pressure. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) takes a lateral shift below the zero line as the histogram contracts, suggesting a reduced bearish momentum. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises to 32, exiting oversold conditions, but remains under the prevailing pressure. 

