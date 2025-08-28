Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, VeChain & Bitcoin – American Wrap 28 August

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers on Linux upgrade, Stellar protocol 23 news
Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by 3% at press time on Thursday, fueled by the release of Pi Node’s Linux version and the announcement of smart contract functionality with Stellar’s upcoming protocol 23 upgrade. The technical outlook holds a bullish bias as PI rebounds from a crucial support band for a renewed upcycle within a falling channel pattern, with bulls eyeing a potential breakout.
VeChain Price Forecast: VET eyes 32% breakout amid gradual shift to institutional adoption
VeChain (VET) is trending up and trading above $0.0250 on Thursday as bulls aim for a 32% technical breakout to $0.0338. The token’s nearly 4% increase has the backing of the derivatives market, as evidenced by the futures-weighted funding rate rising and stabilizing at 0.0113%.
Bitcoin undervalued versus Gold as volatility collapses, JPMorgan says
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading too cheap relative to gold as its volatility falls to historic lows, Wall Street bank JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report Thursday.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM shows early signs of recovery
The Stellar (XLM) price trades around $0.38 on Thursday, following a recent pullback, with price action nearing a key support zone that could pave the way for a rebound. Derivatives data also support the recovery thesis, as funding rates have turned positive.
Crypto Gainers: Cronos, Kaia, and Raydium extend gains as bullish momentum holds
Cronos (CRO), Kaia (KAIA), and Raydium (RAY) are the top performers in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours. Cronos extends the rally fueled by the Trump Media and Crypto.com partnership for a CRO treasury company.
AI tokens fail to rally despite Nvidia reporting growth in quarterly earnings
SOL gains 5% as Solana treasuries surpass $1.7B following rising institutional demand
Solana (SOL) gained 5% on Wednesday as corporate treasuries expanded their holdings to 8.27 million SOL, valued at $1.72 billion. Institutional demand for Solana has climbed in recent months, with the number of corporate SOL treasuries reaching thirteen.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
