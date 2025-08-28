- VeChain consolidates above the 50-day and 100-day EMAs as bulls aim for a 32% run.
- VeChain is quietly building institutional rails to support decentralization and the next phase of real-world adoption.
- VeChain’s sideways price action suggests accumulation ahead of a technical breakout to $0.0338.
VeChain (VET) is trending up and trading above $0.0250 on Thursday as bulls aim for a 32% technical breakout to $0.0338. The token’s nearly 4% increase has the backing of the derivatives market, as evidenced by the futures-weighted funding rate rising and stabilizing at 0.0113%.
Traders are increasingly leveraging long positions in VET despite an extended range consolidation. If the funding rate steadies in the coming days, the VET price could gain bullish momentum and increase the chances of the 32% breakout.
VeChain Weighted Funding Rate | Source: CoinGlass
VeChain targets institutional adoption
VeChain is gradually transitioning from a retail-focused platform to one that favors institutional adoption. In addition to building rails to support real-world assets (RWAs), the platform’s staking architecture has undergone significant changes. These modifications have been incorporated into VeChain’s StarGate, a platform launched on July 1 to revamp staking supported by the protocol’s latest software upgrade, called Galactica.
The new staking mechanism is tracked using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), ensuring transparency through on-chain minting and verification. Following the launch of StarGate, 5.8 billion VET had been locked in the smart contract as of Wednesday.
StarGate could position VeChain as an institutional-grade staking protocol by minting positions as NFTs, turning them into on-chain primitives that are traceable, portable, composable and built to scale.
VeChain is also collaborating with institutions like BitGo to build institutional-grade digital infrastructure. The integration with BitGo supports regulated custody and insurance-backed safeguards, which reduce operational risk for large stakeholders aiming for validator roles.
Technical outlook: VeChain poised for breakout
VeChain is positioned above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.0245 and the 100-day EMA at $0.02484. Its bullish outlook is underpinned by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands at 55, rising as buying pressure intensifies.
The Bollinger Bands indicator on the daily chart indicates low trading volume as consolidation extends widely. Further constriction of the bands would signal a potential breakout toward the supply around $0.0338.
VET/USDT daily chart
Still, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, currently sideways around the zero line, indicates that the current sideways trading could last longer than expected. Traders will look for a break above the 200-day EMA at $0.0265 to assess recovery strength, with eyes fixed on the seller congestion at $0.0338.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM shows early signs of recovery
The Stellar (XLM) price trades around $0.38 on Thursday, following a recent pullback, with price action nearing a key support zone that could pave the way for a rebound. Derivatives data also support the recovery thesis, as funding rates have turned positive.
Crypto Gainers: Cronos, Kaia, and Raydium extend gains as bullish momentum holds
Cronos (CRO), Kaia (KAIA), and Raydium (RAY) are the top performers in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours. Cronos extends the rally fueled by the Trump Media and Crypto.com partnership for a CRO treasury company.
AI tokens fail to rally despite Nvidia reporting growth in quarterly earnings
SOL gains 5% as Solana treasuries surpass $1.7B following rising institutional demand
Solana (SOL) gained 5% on Wednesday as corporate treasuries expanded their holdings to 8.27 million SOL, valued at $1.72 billion. Institutional demand for Solana has climbed in recent months, with the number of corporate SOL treasuries reaching thirteen.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.