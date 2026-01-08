Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, Algorand & Pump.fun — Asian Wrap 08 January

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 at press time on Thursday, following a nearly 2% decline the previous day. Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) have received 1.90 million PI tokens over the last 24 hours, suggesting risk-off sentiment among holders. The technical outlook for the PI token remains bearish, with a risk of a cross below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

Algorand (ALGO) price steadies around $0.136 on Thursday, nearing a key support level; if it holds, it suggests further upside. Bullish sentiment strengthens as ALGO’s on-chain and derivatives data indicate improving trader sentiment. The technical outlook remains constructive, with bulls targeting a move above $0.150 in the near term.

Pump.fun trades above the 20-day EMA at $0.002248 at press time on Thursday, following an 11% drop from the 50-day EMA at $0.002624 on the previous day, breaking the eight-day streak of uptrend. If the meme coin launchpad token extends below $0.0002248, it could extend the decline to the $0.002000 psychological mark, followed by the S1 Pivot Point at $0.001262.