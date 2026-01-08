TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, Algorand & Pump.fun — Asian Wrap 08 January

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, Algorand & Pump.fun — Asian Wrap 08 January
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 at press time on Thursday, following a nearly 2% decline the previous day. Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) have received 1.90 million PI tokens over the last 24 hours, suggesting risk-off sentiment among holders. The technical outlook for the PI token remains bearish, with a risk of a cross below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). 

Algorand Price Forecast: ALGO eyes further upside as falling-wedge retest holds

Algorand (ALGO) price steadies around $0.136 on Thursday, nearing a key support level; if it holds, it suggests further upside. Bullish sentiment strengthens as ALGO’s on-chain and derivatives data indicate improving trader sentiment. The technical outlook remains constructive, with bulls targeting a move above $0.150 in the near term.

Top Crypto Losers: Pump.fun, Story, and Pudgy Penguins test key support levels

Pump.fun trades above the 20-day EMA at $0.002248 at press time on Thursday, following an 11% drop from the 50-day EMA at $0.002624 on the previous day, breaking the eight-day streak of uptrend. If the meme coin launchpad token extends below $0.0002248, it could extend the decline to the $0.002000 psychological mark, followed by the S1 Pivot Point at $0.001262.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

Ripple is trading down for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid escalating volatility in the cyrptocurrency market. After peaking at $2.41 on Tuesday, its highest print since November 14 amid the early-year rally, XRP has quickly ran into aggressive profit-taking.

Zcash downside risks escalate as core development quits amid internal disagreements

Zcash downside risks escalate as core development quits amid internal disagreements

Zcash (ZEC) is trading down as volatility reaps through the cryptocurrency market on Thursday. The privacy-focused token is down nearly 14%, marking the largest intraday loss since December 1.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline as ETF outflows pose headwinds

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline as ETF outflows pose headwinds

Bitcoin is trading around $90,000 at the time of writing on Thursday as volatility grips the broader cryptocurrency market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, also face increasing selling pressure, which continues to trim early-year gains.

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 amid profit-taking, ETF outflows

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 amid profit-taking, ETF outflows

Bitcoin (BTC) slips below $90,000 on Thursday after a failed rejection at a key resistance level earlier this week. Bearish sentiment is strengthening as institutional demand fades, with spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) recording outflows.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.