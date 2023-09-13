Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Optimism, Stellar & Bitcoin Cash — Asian Wrap 13 September

OP investors in profit relax as Optimism price exhibits recovery rally signal
Optimism price bounced back over the past day after noting a two-month low. The altcoin is exhibiting bullish signals. However, its bullish bias might face some resistance if the short-term investors decide to exit to prevent any potential losses going forward.
Stellar price eyes 10% fall despite growing social metrics
Stellar (XLM) token has indicated strong volatility over the last few months, with the price action consolidating within a triangle pattern. As the technical formation fills up, XLM is likely to break below from a technical standpoint, despite social metrics indicating growing popularity.
Bitcoin Cash price peeks 15%, liquidates millions in short positions amid Franklin Templeton ETF hype
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price skyrocketed on September 12, outperforming most altcoins in a striking move considering the current lull in the cryptocurrency market. BCH even outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) price, from which it is forked, with momentum indicators suggesting a continued uptrend. The rally comes on the back of the ongoing Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) applicant.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
ADA price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
Alameda Research's balance history on FTX confirms death blow happened during LUNA collapse, expert says
Alameda Research's balance history on its sister firm and cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, confirms that the hedge fund's death blow goes back to May 2022, when the Terra Luna ecosystem imploded.
Arbitrum price crashes by 10% in a day, leaves over 99% of the investors struggling to escape
Arbitrum price faced the brunt of the bears as the cryptocurrency took the most damage. The resultant value of the altcoin has left its investors with severe losses that could take a while to recover.
Shiba Inu downtrend continues, sending 97.4% of SHIB holders underwater
SHIB prices still on with the load-shedding exercise, increasing its steady stream of lower lows since the month started. With this downtrend, more and more SHIB holders continue to submerge, with the broader meme coin community currently enduring selling pressure.
Bitcoin: BTC could revisit $21,000 as sell signals multiply ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price slipped into consolidation after the end-of-the-month shenanigans in August. This rangebound movement seems to persist, as BTC saw a minor uptick to $26,451 in the late US session on Thursday.