Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Optimism, Ethereum & Bitcoin – European Wrap 29 June

Optimism Price Forecast: OP eyes 22% recovery gains
Optimism (OP) price is relatively ahead of other altcoins in terms of recovery and could lead the rest of the pack. The bullish outlook can be seen across different momentum indicators. Optimism (OP) price retraced to the $1.21 support level after a 38% ascent between June 19 and 21. Due to the massive bullishness, the pullback is likely to serve as an opportunity for sidelined buyers.
Additionally, the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a green“one buy signal on the four-hour chart, suggesting a potential trend reversal. This technical formation, the buy signal, forecasts a one-to-four up candlesticks for OP.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC edges closer to recovery after sweeping Monday's low
Bitcoin (BTC) price seems to be edging closer to ending its ongoing sideways movement. This development comes after BTC swept this week's lows, suggesting that a potential rally in the opposite direction is likely not just for the big crypto but also for Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains still after its 26% ascent since June 15. After its recent uptick, BTC has set up a new high at $31,430 after taking out the previous local top at $30,968. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has flipped above the mean line at 50, and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) has produced a green histogram bar above the zero line. This development is a clear sign that bullish momentum is on the rise.
Bitcoin sustains above $30,000 even as Biden calls to eliminate crypto tax loopholes
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that loopholes in crypto taxation will be eliminated for traders and hedge fund managers, adding to previous comments from his administration that point to new taxation rules against crypto wash trading.
President Biden addressed the loopholes in the existing tax system and commented on changes for crypto traders on Wednesday in a speech in Chicago while presenting its economic plan. According to a transcript published by the White House, the US President said:
We’re going to make [the federal tax system] fair by eliminating loopholes for crypto traders, hedge fund managers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market experience the calm before the storm
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to range in the short term while revealing the mid-to-long-term outlook relatively bullish. But the indecisiveness in the lower timeframe seems to be weighing in on Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
MicroStrategy scoops up $347 million in BTC amidst spot Bitcoin ETF gold rush
MicroStrategy, one of the largest publicly traded business analytics firms, continued accumulating Bitcoin through the recent crypto bloodbath. In an announcement early on Wednesday, the firm revealed its purchase of 12,333 BTC for $347 million between April and June 27, 2023.
Bankrupt FTX begins revival of international exchange, The Wall Street Journal reports
Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has started talks with investors for the revival of the bankrupt exchange’s international platform. The failed exchange is conducting initial discussions with interested parties, FTX CEO John J. Ray III told The Wall Street Journal.
XRP on-chain activity signals incoming price rally as holders await SEC vs. Ripple verdict
XRP has registered a surge in on-chain activity over the past week, according to data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment. Typically, a spike in transactions have acted as a precursor of a price rally in the altcoin.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.