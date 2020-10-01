Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Maker, Cardano & Litecoin – American Wrap 1 October

Maker Price Prediction: MKR’s utility explodes, kick-starting a massive rally aiming for $700
Maker is up over 30% in the last seven days and 15% in the previous 24 hours. The token is the second-largest in terms of value locked in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. At the moment, Maker boasts of $1.9 billion in total value locked. It comes second after UniSwap, with $2.2 billion. Meanwhile, Maker is doddering at $588 amid a bullish building momentum. The biggest question is, does Maker have what it takes to continue going up?
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA prepares to breakout as fundamentals turn bullish
Cardano's ADA had been range-bound with the bullish bias recently; however, the digital asset may be ready to resume the recovery amid the steady flow of positive fundamental developments.
Litecoin prepares for Mimblewimble privacy launch, but investors raise concerns
Mimblewimble is a protocol designed to achieve various improvements like greater scalability or privacy. The founder of Litecoin, Charlie Lee, has been designing a Mimblewimble add-on block for quite some time. The initial testnet launch was set for September 30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BitMEX accused of attempting to evade U.S. regulations according to CFTC charges
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has just accused BitMEX of allegedly facilitating unregistered trading to customers. According to the official report, the CTFC has filed a civil enforcement action in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York charging three individuals that own and operate BitMEX.
SUSHI looks dead and has failed to spark renewed interest for investors
Sushiswap is a fork of Uniswap and uses SUSHI tokens to grant users control over the protocol and rewards them with a portion of the fees collected.
Litecoin prepares for Mimblewimble privacy launch, but investors raise concerns
Mimblewimble is a protocol designed to achieve various improvements like greater scalability or privacy. The founder of Litecoin, Charlie Lee, has been designing a Mimblewimble add-on block for quite some time.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP: Bitcoin leads the market into uncertainty
The sluggish trading across the market seems far from over. The majority of cryptocurrencies are facing uncertainty, especially with consolidation taking precedence.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.