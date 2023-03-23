Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Loopring, IMX & Cryptos — American Wrap 23 March

ImmutableX (IMX) price is giving its backers a hard time. With several bulls and believers in IMX frontrunning the upcoming Gaming Developers Conference taking place this week, price action had been trading firmly higher already before the event even started. Investors that started to buy at the beginning of this week are facing more than a 26% loss and could see that tripling if IMX does not see a turnaround in its lacklustre buying volume.

1inch (1INCH) and Galxe (GAL) have token unlocks scheduled for March 2023. Typically, token unlocks increase the circulating supply of an asset, negatively influencing the price. In the case of 1INCH and GAL, the two tokens have yielded gains for holders over the past week, making it likely that unlock turns into a “sell-the-news” event.

Loopring (LRC) price is not making big waves for the month of March in comparison to its stellar performance in February with a peak near $0.50. Since then price action has been trading lower, and trading volume has been decreasing. The volume chart shows an important element that traders can use to pinpoint the next rally.

