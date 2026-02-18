TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA stalls as mixed signals limit recovery

  • Cardano price steadies at $0.28 after failing to break through the key resistance level.
  • Derivatives data suggest limited recovery, with ADA’s open interest at very low levels alongside negative funding rates.
  • Santiment data indicate mixed sentiment, with some holders accumulating, while social dominance continues to decline.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA stalls as mixed signals limit recovery
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Cardano (ADA) steadies at $0.28 on Wednesday after failing to break through a key resistance zone over the weekend. Mixed signals from the derivatives and on-chain metrics suggest that ADA’s short-term outlook remains uncertain, limiting the scope for a recovery.

Cardano’s derivatives data show bearish bias

Cardano futures Open Interest (OI) falls to $436 million on Wednesday, having been steadily declining since mid-January and nearing the February 12 level of $407 million. This drop in OI reflects waning investor participation and projects a bearish outlook.

Cardano’s open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

In addition, Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of Cardano will slide further is higher than those anticipating a price increase. The metric turned negative on Wednesday and stands at -0.0130%, nearing the February 6 levels, when ADA dropped sharply. The negative ratio suggests that shorts are paying longs, suggesting bearish sentiment toward ADA.

Cardano’s funding rates chart. Source: Coinglass

Mixed on-chain data signals indecision

Santiment’s Supply Distribution data supports a positive outlook for Cardano, as certain whales are buying ADA at recent price dips.

The metric indicates that whales holding between 1 million and 10 million ADA tokens (yellow line) and 10 million and 100 million tokens (blue line) have accumulated a total of 240 million ADA tokens since February 11.

Cardano supply distribution metric chart. Source: Santiment

Santiment’s Social Dominance metric for Cardano supports a bearish outlook. The index measures the share of ADA-related discussions across the cryptocurrency media. It has been in a downward trend since the end of December, falling again in early February to 0.038% on Wednesday. This fall indicates fading market interest and weakening sentiment among ADA investors. This combination of accumulation alongside weakening sentiment suggests indecision among investors and limits the chances of a sustained recovery.

Cardano Social Dominance chart. Source: Santiment

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA faces rejection around the key resistance level

Cardano price was rejected at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.29 (drawn from the January 14 high of $0.42 to the February 6 low at $0.22) on Sunday, and it declined 4.47% that day. ADA has been hovering around the $0.28 level for the past two days and, as of Wednesday, remains there.

If ADA faces a correction, it could extend the losses to retest its weekly resistance at $0.24.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 44, below the neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum gaining traction. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover on February 13, which remains in place, suggesting that upside bias has not been invalidated yet.

ADA/USDT daily chart

However, if ADA closes above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.29 on a daily basis, it could extend the recovery toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.32.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui is extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day, trading at 0.95 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The Layer-1 token is down over 16% in February and approximately 34% from the start of the year, aligning with the overall bearish sentiment across the crypto market.

XRP pares losses, targets breakout above $1.50 as ETF demand diminishes

XRP pares losses, targets breakout above $1.50 as ETF demand diminishes

XRP pares losses as bulls target a short-term breakout above $1.50. The MACD upholds a buy signal while the MFI indicator rises above the midline, suggesting a potential bullish shift.

Ghost holding in BlackRock’s IBIT sparks Chinese Bitcoin investment whispers

Ghost holding in BlackRock’s IBIT sparks Chinese Bitcoin investment whispers

A new entity identified in BlackRock's quarterly filing for its Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) IBIT has sparked rumors of Chinese investment under the name of Zhang Hui, despite the nationwide ban on the Crypto King. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound slightly as technicals signal bullish shift

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound slightly as technicals signal bullish shift

The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) all edging higher at the time of writing on Wednesday after the price declines seen a day earlier. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin (BTC) price slips below $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, remaining under pressure and extending losses of nearly 5% so far this week.