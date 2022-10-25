In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 45,165,582 $SHIB tokens burned and 6 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnhnPL to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy

Shiba Inu’s burn rate has climbed 1,494% – a significant increase over the past 24 hours. Based on data from the portal that tracks Shiba Inu’s burn implementation and statistics, Shibburn, the pace of SHIB token destruction has picked up. Normally a bullish factor, the exponential increase in the burn rate is a reaction to SHIB price’s recent weakness, and holders are hopeful it will have a reversal effect.

Analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Glassnode argue that Bitcoin’s volatility has hit historical lows and a breakout in BTC is likely. Evaluating both the bullish and bearish scenario for Bitcoin price, analysts noted a conviction among BTC holders in the bear market.

Litecoin price has taken the market by a stunning surprise as the bulls have taken complete control of the trend prompting a 7% rally. The move was catalyzed by a classic retest and all signals from the 21-day simple moving average. Litecoin price currently auctions at $56 as the bulls have successfully taken out the October high. Now the only question is when will the uptrend pull back?

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.