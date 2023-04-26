Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Lido DAO, Bitcoin & Ripple– American Wrap 26 April

Lido Dao price favors a 30% uptick, with LDO to print $3 on the quote board
Ripple (XRP) price saw bears attempting to stage a coup on the price action as they tried to run price action below the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Expect a few false breaks; bulls kept their act together and did not hand bears the room to head towards $0.42. With some shifts in tailwinds coming from tech stocks, cryptocurrencies are on the front foot, and XRP signals an imminent bullish breakout that values Ripple price 25% higher.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|29722.15
|Today Daily Change
|1419.01
|Today Daily Change %
|5.01
|Today daily open
|28303.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28950.74
|Daily SMA50
|27230.34
|Daily SMA100
|25073.13
|Daily SMA200
|21499.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28394.97
|Previous Daily Low
|27196.73
|Previous Weekly High
|30565.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|27142.38
|Previous Monthly High
|29185.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|19570.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27937.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27654.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27534.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26766.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26336.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28733.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29163.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29931.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Institutions reviving Bitcoin spot ETF bid might lead to a pushback in the alt season
Bitcoin and altcoins price action over the last two weeks has taken a toll on the alt season narrative that had been brewing throughout the latter half of March. But as BTC fell in the past five days, the discourse about alt season is firing up again, although investors might be in for a disappointment.
Aptos price drops to single digits two weeks to the APT token unlocks event, bull trap, or buying opportunity?
Aptos (APT) price dropped below the $10 price level for the first time in almost three months. The slip comes a fortnight after the scheduled unlocking event put 53 million APT tokens into the market, bolstering the bearish pressure.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets falter, calls for a catalyst
Bitcoin price is struggling to hold above $27,000 as the 50-day EMA comes into play. Ethereum price consolidates tightly as bearish pressure increases, but there’s hope. Ripple price remains indecisive, but the price action hints at a possible breakout.
The bane of Uniswap price - not the market but UNI holders
Uniswap price has been painting red on the charts over the previous six days, like the rest of the cryptocurrencies. But the reason behind the altcoin facing a higher decline is due to its investors turning to sell instead of HODLing through the bearishness.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.