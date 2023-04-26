FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Lido DAO, Bitcoin & Ripple– American Wrap 26 April

Lido Dao price favors a 30% uptick, with LDO to print $3 on the quote board

Lido Dao (LDO) price is enjoying a domino effect in tailwinds that originated after the tech earnings from Alphabet on Tuesday, after the closing bell. With advertising revenue still growing, markets are starting to second-guess their fears of a possible recession. The equity tailwind has spun over into the major cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin surpassing $30,000 and dragging along altcoins with it.
LDO/USD  4H-chart    

Ripple (XRP) price saw bears attempting to stage a coup on the price action as they tried to run price action below the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Expect a few false breaks; bulls kept their act together and did not hand bears the room to head towards $0.42. With some shifts in tailwinds coming from tech stocks, cryptocurrencies are on the front foot, and XRP signals an imminent bullish breakout that values Ripple price 25% higher.

XRP/USD  4H-chart 
Bitcoin (BTC) rose to $29,000 in European morning hours on Wednesday, with some investors pointing to expectations the Federal Reserve will inject money into the economy in the coming weeks after signs of yet another U.S. bank collapse. It was last at that level April 20, TradingView data show.

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 29722.15
Today Daily Change 1419.01
Today Daily Change % 5.01
Today daily open 28303.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 28950.74
Daily SMA50 27230.34
Daily SMA100 25073.13
Daily SMA200 21499.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 28394.97
Previous Daily Low 27196.73
Previous Weekly High 30565.27
Previous Weekly Low 27142.38
Previous Monthly High 29185.83
Previous Monthly Low 19570.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27937.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27654.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 27534.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 26766.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 26336.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 28733.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 29163.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 29931.41

 

 

 
