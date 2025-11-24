TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hedera, Bitcoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 24 November

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Top Gainers: Hedera, Hyperliquid, and SPX6900 extend gains as BTC bounces from $80,000

Hedera's price faced rejection at the daily resistance at $0.194 on November 11 and declined by more than 32% over the next 10 days, retesting the weekly support level at $0.125 on Friday. HBAR rebounded by 13% after retesting this support level during the weekend. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to trade higher at around $0.150. If HBAR continues its recovery and closes above the daily resistance level at $0.152 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.172, which roughly coincides with the upper trendline of a falling wedge pattern.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP rebound after recent downside pressure

Bitcoin price faced rejection at $106,453 on November 11 and has declined more than 20% over the past 12 days, reaching a low of $80,600 last Friday. BTC managed a mild rebound over the weekend, closing above $86,830 on Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, BTC is recovering, trading above $87,700. If BTC continues its recovery, it could extend the rally toward the next key resistance at $90,000.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH falls below $2,750 following strong US selling pressure

Ethereum (ETH) is down 3% on Friday, as the top altcoin faces intense selling pressure from retail and institutional US investors across the spot and derivatives markets. Ethereum, like the broader crypto market, has maintained a downtrend amid a strong US jobs report and fears of an AI bubble, further dampening sentiment in risk assets.

