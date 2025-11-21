Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP continue to crash as market bears take control

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) continued their downward trajectory on Friday, slipping more than 8%, 9% and 10% respectively so far this week.BTC slips below $86,000, Ethereum falls under $2,900, and XRP drops below $2, highlighting a deepening correction as bearish momentum gains control across the top three cryptocurrencies. Traders should keep an eye on key support levels to see whether a short-term rebound is possible or whether the current sell-off will extend.

Bitcoin slips below $86,000

Bitcoin began the week on a bearish footing, extending its decline by 2% and closing below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $94,253 (drawn from the April 7 low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,299 set on October 6). However, BTC found support at the $90,000 psychological level and consolidated there for the next two days. On Thurday, BTC continued its correction, falling more than 5% to slide below $90,000 and closing the day at $86,637. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC is trading down around 85,900.

If the closes below the $85,000 support on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward the key psychological level at $80,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart stands at 23, indicating strong bearish momentum and oversold conditions for Bitcoin.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if BTC finds support around the $85,000, it could extend the recovery toward the next key resistance at $90,000.

Ethereum could extend its decline as it closes below $3,017 support level

Ethereum price faced rejection at the previous broken trendline around $3,592 last week and declined by nearly 14%. ETH continued its correction, down 9.38% by Thursday, and closed below the key support at $3,017. At the time of writing on Friday, ETH continues its correction, trading below $2,791.

If ETH continues its downward trend, it could extend the correction toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $2,749.

Like Bitcoin, ETH’s RSI also shows strong bearish momentum.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ETH recovers, it could extend gains toward the next resistance level at $3,017.

XRP shows bearish signs in the momentum indicator

XRP price found rejection from the 50-day EMA at $2.47 last week and declined nearly 7%. XRP continued its correction on Monday, sliding more than 10% until Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, XRP is trading below $1.99.

If XRP continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the next key support at $1.77.

The RSI on the daily chart is 32, indicating strong bearish momentum and nearing oversold conditions.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XRP recovers, it could extend gains toward the daily resistance at $2.35.