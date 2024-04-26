Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Sei & Worldcoin — Asian Wrap 26 April

Ethereum cancels rally expectations as Consensys sues SEC over ETH security status
Ethereum (ETH) appears to have returned to its consolidating move on Thursday, canceling rally expectations. This comes after Consensys filed a lawsuit against the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and insider sources informing Reuters of the unlikelihood of a spot ETH ETF approval in May.
Sei Price Prediction: SEI is in the zone of interest after a 10% leap
Sei (SEI) price has been in recovery mode for almost ten days now, following a fall of almost 65% beginning in mid-March. While the SEI bulls continue to show strength, the uptrend could prove premature as massive bearish sentiment hovers above the altcoin’s price.
WLD price primed for recovery as Worldcoin eyes possible partnership with PayPal and OpenAI
Worldcoin (WLD) price is trading with a bearish bias on Thursday, conforming to the broader market gloom as AI crypto coins and meme coins alike bleed in the aftermath of the Bitcoin (BTC) price dump. The dump for WLD price comes despite the network’s plans to partner with established players in the industry, but the governing chart pattern hints that all is not over for the token.
Coinbase lists WIF perpetual futures contract as it unveils plans for Aevo, Ethena, and Etherfi
Dogwifhat perpetual futures began trading on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced on Thursday. However, the futures contract failed to trigger a rally for the popular meme coin.
Stripe looks to bring back crypto payments as stablecoin market cap hits all-time high
Stripe announced on Thursday that it would add support for USDC stablecoin, as the stablecoin market exploded in March, according to reports by Cryptocompare.
FBI cautions against non-KYC Bitcoin and crypto money transmitting services as SEC goes after MetaMask
US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has issued a caution to Bitcoiners and cryptocurrency market enthusiasts, coming on the same day as when the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is on the receiving end of a lawsuit, with a new player adding to the list of parties calling for the regulator to restrain its hand.
Bitcoin: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $60,000 level for the last three days, attracting buyers in this area as the fourth BTC halving is due in a few hours. Is the halving priced in for Bitcoin? Or will the pioneer crypto note more gains in the coming days?