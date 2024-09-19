Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Ripple & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 19 September

Ethereum attempts recovery following first rate cut in four years
Ethereum (ETH) is trading above $2,330 on Wednesday as the market is recovering following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points. Meanwhile, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETF) recorded $15.1 million in outflows.
XRP pulls back 4% even as Ripple releases details of stablecoin RLUSD
Ripple (XRP) shared details of its stablecoin project Ripple USD (RUSD) in a blog published on Tuesday. The cross-border payment remittance firm discusses relevant legislation and plans to support the digital asset economy through RLUSD.
Bitcoin traders keep powder dry ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
Bitcoin (BTC) retraces slightly, trading above $59,000 on Wednesday, as crypto markets brace for the upcoming interest-rate decision by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which is expected to lower interest rates for the first time in more than four years. Even as traders widely anticipate the rate cut, the meeting is surrounded by the uncertainty of how big this cut will be, a key element that could influence BTC prices and crypto markets as a whole.
Bitcoin offers diversity for traditional investors: BlackRock
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $60,000 on Wednesday following the release of BlackRock's latest white paper, which addresses some of the top crypto assets' unique advantages to investors compared to traditional asset classes.
Bitcoin: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin price retested and bounced off from the daily support level of $56,000 this week. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $140.7 million in inflows until Thursday and on-chain data supports a bullish outlook.
