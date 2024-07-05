Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Optimism & Meme Coins — Asian Wrap 05 July

Ethereum breaches key support as SEC delays ETF decision
Ethereum is down more than 5% on Thursday following the Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) failure to approve ETH ETF issuers' S-1 drafts. Meanwhile, the recent decline has strengthened the bearish outlook after ETH moved below a key support level, sparking $90 million in long liquidations.
Optimism could extend losses by nearly 9% amidst bearish on-chain metrics
Optimism (OP), an Ethereum scaling token is poised for nearly 9% correction as on-chain metrics turn bearish. While the number of active addresses hit a near four month peak, per Santiment data, OP traders are realizing losses.
Is the party over for meme coins?
According to Santiment's data on Thursday, meme coins have experienced steep declines in the past few weeks, following speculation that the crypto market has passed its euphoria phase.
Bittensor reveals cause of network breach, TAO price suffers
In a report on Thursday, Bittensor (TAO) revealed that a malicious PYPi package disguised as an authentic Bittensor package caused its $8 million network breach. Following the report, TAO is down over 3%, stretching its weekly losses to about 20%.
Bitcoin: BTC price correction could end in July, according to seasonal data
Bitcoin (BTC) price appears poised for a decline this week, influenced by slight outflows in US spot ETFs, selling activity among BTC miners, and a combined transfer of 4,690.28 BTC to centralized exchanges by the US and German governments.