Ethereum is trading at $601 after finally breaking the psychological barrier at $600 for the first time in two years. At the time of writing, around 305,920 ETH has been staked in the Eth2 deposit contract, representing 58% of what is needed for the contract to launch.

Grayscale is known for its massive investments in Bitcoin, but the trust fund has also purchased Ethereum, Litecoin, and other digital currencies in the past. Institutional investors are currently paying a lot more for the LTCN shares than the real value of Litecoin, which is around $86.

YFI has been one of the top performers in the market during the past week, reaching a peak of $29,890 on November 20. The digital asset is currently trading at $25,168 and seems to be on the verge of a breakout or breakdown.