Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, EOS & Litecoin – American Wrap 21 October

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH on the verge of a massive bull run as whales chose to HODL

Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $381. The second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $17.7 billion has gained over 3% in the last 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged on a week-to-week basis. Despite the recovery, ETH is still locked in the range. The trading activity has been stable recently, with an average daily trading volume of $13 billion, which is in line with the long-term average figures. 

EOS Price Prediction: EOS on the cusp of a significant bullish breakout

EOS, like the rest of the market, is heavily bullish and has gained around $120 million in market capitalization over the past 24 hours with $2 billion in trading volume. The digital asset seems ready for a greater bull breakout in the near future according to several indicators.

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC jumps 11% and looks poised to hit $64

The entire market capitalization has jumped by around $20 billion in the past 24 hours. PayPal has finally stated that it will indeed support the use of cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC to buy from more than 26 million merchants around the world.

Breaking: PayPal enables buying and selling of cryptocurrencies in 2021

PayPal will offer the ability to shop using cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC starting in early 2021 in more than 26 million merchants around the world. 

ETH on the verge of a massive bull run as whales chose to HODL

Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $381. The second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $17.7 billion has gained over 3% in the last 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged on a week-to-week basis.

Is Yearn.Finance decentralized enough to survive without Andre Cronje?

Yearn Finance is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje, a DeFi developer behind quite a number of cryptocurrency projects, including smart contract ecosystem Fantom and iEarn project. 

DOT is at risk of falling 50% if critical support breaks

Polkadot has been trading fairly sideways for the past month after reaching a massive market capitalization of $5.16 billion right after it started tr

Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind

Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000. 

