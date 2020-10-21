- LTC is up by more than 11% in the past 24 hours after the PayPal announcement to support cryptocurrencies
- The digital asset has climbed above several resistance levels and faces very little resistance.
The entire market capitalization has jumped by around $20 billion in the past 24 hours. PayPal has finally stated that it will indeed support the use of cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC to buy from more than 26 million merchants around the world.
PayPal is by far one of the biggest global payment providers with around 340 million active accounts. Litecoin had a positive reaction to the news, increasing its market cap by close to $400 million in less than 18 hours.
LTC eying up $64 with very little resistance ahead
After the massive 11% price explosion in the past 24 hours, the price of LTC has smashed through several resistance levels on the daily chart. Bulls are in full control now establishing a robust daily uptrend and looking for more gains in the near future.
LTC/USD daily chart
The digital asset has climbed above the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA, which hasn’t happened since September 12. Looking at the daily chart, we can observe basically no real resistance levels until $64, which means that a continuation bull move can easily drive the price of LTC towards that point.
LTC IOMAP Chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price chart shows a similar story. Although there are some resistance areas before $64, the support we see below is far stronger in comparison. It seems that one of the strongest areas would be between $54.6 to $56.3 with a volume of 1.93 million Litecoin.
LTC/USD 12-hour chart
Not much can stop Litecoin at this point, however, the 12-hour chart shows an overextended RSI which could pose a threat to the bulls in the short-term. We could potentially see a brief pullback down to $50 as a re-test of the psychological level.
Key price points for Litecoin investors
Due to the massive news announced by PayPal about supporting cryptocurrencies, the entire market is heavily bullish. Many indicators, although bearish, will most likely not stop the digital asset from climbing further.
A continuation move of the current bullish momentum can easily drive LTC up to $64 as there is very little resistance to the upside shown by the IOMAP chart. On the other hand, rejection from the overextended RSI on the 12-hour chart could send Litecoin towards the psychological level at $50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: PayPal enables buying and selling of cryptocurrencies in 2021
PayPal will offer the ability to shop using cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC starting in early 2021 in more than 26 million merchants around the world.
ETH on the verge of a massive bull run as whales chose to HODL
Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $381. The second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $17.7 billion has gained over 3% in the last 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged on a week-to-week basis.
Is Yearn.Finance decentralized enough to survive without Andre Cronje?
Yearn Finance is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje, a DeFi developer behind quite a number of cryptocurrency projects, including smart contract ecosystem Fantom and iEarn project.
DOT is at risk of falling 50% if critical support breaks
Polkadot has been trading fairly sideways for the past month after reaching a massive market capitalization of $5.16 billion right after it started tr
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.