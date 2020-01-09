Ethereum Classic Technical Analysis: ETC/USD is testing the intraday highs again
While most of the major cryptocurrencies underperform today Ethereum Classic pushed higher.
The price is now testing the intraday high of 5.14 to break the consolidation.
The good news is on the hourly chart below the price is above the 55 and 200 EMA.
The RSI is also above the 50 mid-line but we need to see if the resistance can be broken.
Ripple Technical Analysis: A few key technical points are converging all at once
Ripple is trading lower as sentiment weakens.
On the four hour chart the bulls might have some help as the 55 and 200 EMA might offer support.
Not only that, there is a support level at 0.2021 and the 0.2000 psychological support close by.
If that breaks the next level on the downside to watch is the consolidation low of 0.1850.
On the upside, the key resistance remains at the previous wave high of 0.2250.
Litecoin Technical Analysis: Bearish head and shoulders noted on the hourly chart
LTC/USD has fallen back below the 55 hourly EMA in a bearish move.
There is also a bearish head and shoulders chart formation that has formed too.
The 200 EMA is in close proximity which could act as near term support.
The pair has also made a new lower low wave.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
