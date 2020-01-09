While most of the major cryptocurrencies underperform today Ethereum Classic pushed higher.

The price is now testing the intraday high of 5.14 to break the consolidation.

The good news is on the hourly chart below the price is above the 55 and 200 EMA.

The RSI is also above the 50 mid-line but we need to see if the resistance can be broken.

Ripple is trading lower as sentiment weakens.

On the four hour chart the bulls might have some help as the 55 and 200 EMA might offer support.

Not only that, there is a support level at 0.2021 and the 0.2000 psychological support close by.

If that breaks the next level on the downside to watch is the consolidation low of 0.1850.

On the upside, the key resistance remains at the previous wave high of 0.2250.

LTC/USD has fallen back below the 55 hourly EMA in a bearish move.

There is also a bearish head and shoulders chart formation that has formed too.

The 200 EMA is in close proximity which could act as near term support.

The pair has also made a new lower low wave.