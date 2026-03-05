TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange partners with OKX, invests at a $25B valuation

  • Intercontinental Exchange partnered with OKX and invested in the crypto exchange at a $25 billion valuation.
  • The partnership involves ICE becoming an OKX board member and the crypto exchange distributing NYSE's tokenized equities.
  • The move reflects growing integration between traditional finance and digital asset markets amid evolving US crypto regulation.
NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange partners with OKX, invests at a $25B valuation
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

OKX announced an investment from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), raising its valuation to $25 billion, alongside a partnership to expand regulated crypto futures and tokenized equity offerings globally.

Intercontinental Exchange invests in OKX at $25 billion valuation

Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), has announced a strategic investment in cryptocurrency exchange OKX, valuing the company at $25 billion. The partnership also places ICE on the OKX board, according to a statement on Thursday.

The agreement reportedly includes a commercial partnership under which ICE will license OKX's spot crypto pricing data to develop US-regulated crypto futures contracts, according to Fortune. In exchange, OKX will distribute ICE's US futures products and tokenized equities tied to the NYSE to its global user base.

"Our focus is not simply on new technology, but on building durable infrastructure for the global financial system. This includes improving market structure, strengthening risk management and clearing frameworks, expanding institutional access to digital assets, and creating platforms that protect consumers while enabling innovation," wrote OKX founder Star Xu.

The partnership reflects growing integrations between traditional financial market operators and digital asset platforms.

"Together we will explore how traditional exchange infrastructure and digital asset technology can complement each other to build stronger, more efficient markets," Xu added.

The announcement comes amid ongoing US policy discussions around digital asset market structure. President Donald Trump has recently urged lawmakers to pass the CLARITY Act, which seeks to establish clear regulatory oversight for digital assets.

OKB, the native token of OKX, rose 20% over the past 24 hours as of writing, defying the broader crypto market downtrend on Thursday amid the announcement.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Editor's Picks

Ripple tests recovery strength amid steady ETF inflows, growing retail interest

Ripple tests recovery strength amid steady ETF inflows, growing retail interest

Ripple (XRP) continues to demonstrate notable resilience as the cryptocurrency market navigates the persistent war in the Middle East after the United States (US) and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

Bitcoin extends gains as ETF inflows persist despite broadening US-Iran war

Bitcoin extends gains as ETF inflows persist despite broadening US-Iran war

Bitcoin hovers around $73,000 on Thursday, driven by the US Stock market recovery, boosting risk-on sentiment. Data shows analysts are mostly bullish on Bitcoin, citing renewed demand from institutional investors, on-chain holders, and the derivatives market.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold weekly gains despite US-Iran war

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold weekly gains despite US-Iran war

The cryptocurrency market is gaining strength on Thursday, building on Wednesday's upswing, which saw Bitcoin reach a weekly high above $74,000. Ethereum and Ripple are moderating their recent gains amid uncertainty stemming from the escalating war in the Middle East.

Pi Network eyes breakout rally as broader market recovers

Pi Network eyes breakout rally as broader market recovers

Pi Network (PI) price extends gains above $0.1900 at press time on Thursday, following a 7% increase the previous day. The upcoming token unlock of more than 20 million PI tokens on Saturday looms over the short-term recovery. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: Another month of losses, and it’s been five

Bitcoin: Another month of losses, and it’s been five

Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing around $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday, but the Crypto King is poised to close February on a fragile footing, marking its fifth consecutive month of losses since October and a rare start to the year with back-to-back monthly corrections.