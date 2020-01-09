  • Litecoin is struggling on Thursday falling 2.85%.
  • There is a head and shoulders chart pattern that has formed on the hourly chart.

Litecoin Hourly Chart

LTC/USD has fallen back below the 55 hourly EMA in a bearish move.

There is also a bearish head and shoulders chart formation that has formed too.

The 200 EMA is in close proximity which could act as near term support.

The pair has also made a new lower low wave.

Litecoin analysis

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 43.9964
Today Daily Change -1.2994
Today Daily Change % -2.87
Today daily open 45.2958
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 41.9981
Daily SMA50 43.9684
Daily SMA100 50.691
Daily SMA200 70.0749
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 48.5799
Previous Daily Low 44.0725
Previous Weekly High 44.0506
Previous Weekly Low 38.7677
Previous Monthly High 48.5063
Previous Monthly Low 35.9836
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 45.7943
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 46.8581
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.3855
Daily Pivot Point S2 41.4753
Daily Pivot Point S3 38.8781
Daily Pivot Point R1 47.8929
Daily Pivot Point R2 50.4901
Daily Pivot Point R3 52.4004

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD looks to be gearing up for a move

BTC/USD looks to be gearing up for a move

Bitcoin is taking a breather after hitting a high of 8,464.41 it seems. 7,868.08 is the next support level but it is not marked on the 4-hour chart below. Beyond that, the one marked on the chart is the previous wave high of 7,689.90. These two levels are very important for supporting the price.

More Bitcoin News

Ethereum: Bear flag in play after price bounces off 55 EMA

Ethereum: Bear flag in play after price bounces off 55 EMA

Ethereum trades 3.25% lower after sentiment remains poor on Thursday. The price has bounced off the 55 daily EMA to move lower.

More Ethereum News

A few key technical points are converging all at once

A few key technical points are converging all at once

Ripple is trading nearly 2% lower on the session as sentiment remains low. The moving averages and support zone are all in proximity on the 4-hour chart.

More Ripple News

Litecoin: Bearish head and shoulders noted on the hourly chart

Litecoin: Bearish head and shoulders noted on the hourly chart

Litecoin is struggling on Thursday falling 2.85%. There is a head and shoulders chart pattern that has formed on the hourly chart.

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location