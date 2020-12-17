Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Cardano & Band Protocol – American Wrap 17 December

Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract breaches $1 billion staked while ETH price aims for $1,200
The interest in Ethereum staking continues growing as more than 1.52 million ETH have been locked inside the Eth2 deposit contract in just one month. At current prices, this represents over $1 billion.
Although most of the recent price action is due to Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs above $23,000, the amount of Ethereum deposited inside the Eth2 deposit contract remains a notably bullish factor.
Cardano price faces one final resistance level before a full-blown rally towards $0.20
Bitcoin had a massive breakout towards $23,800 for the first time ever and it seems to be dragging the market with it. Cardano price is up by only 13% since Wednesday, which means bulls still have a lot of room to the upside.
Cardano has established a crucial resistance level at $0.173, which has been tested several times since November 24. This is the final resistance point before a new 2020 high above $0.183.
Band Protocol price prepares for a potential 50% move to $11
BAND has been trading inside a price range between $8 and $5 for the past three weeks and seems to be on the verge of a massive breakout. The digital asset faces a critical resistance level at $7.5.
Bitcoin price reached a new all-time high and several cryptocurrencies are trying to follow it. Band Protocol price is contained inside an inverse head and shoulders pattern on the 4-hour chart.
Bitcoin price vertical blow-offs cannot be sustained, says trading veteran Peter Brandt
Bitcoin managed to finally break above $20,000 for the first time ever on December 16, touching $21,560 and seeing a ton of continuation the next day towards an all-time high of $23,800 on Binance.
If Tether falls the whole cryptocurrency market could go down with it
Tether, the biggest and the most widely used stablecoin in the market, may prove to be too big to fail. What will happen to the cryptocurrency market if Tether goes broke or gets banned by authorities? How will Tether's problems affect the bigger market, or will they pass unnoticed as long as Bitcoin is rock solid?
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.