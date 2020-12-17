- Band Protocol price seems to be bounded inside an inverse head and shoulders pattern.
- There is only one crucial resistance level separating BAND from a massive breakout.
BAND has been trading inside a price range between $8 and $5 for the past three weeks and seems to be on the verge of a massive breakout. The digital asset faces a critical resistance level at $7.5.
Band Protocol price should benefit from the market’s bullishness
Bitcoin price reached a new all-time high and several cryptocurrencies are trying to follow it. Band Protocol price is contained inside an inverse head and shoulders pattern on the 4-hour chart.
BAND/USD 4-hour chart
The neckline resistance level is established at $7.5. A breakout above this point can quickly push Band Protocol price above $8 towards a target of $11 in the long-term.
BAND IOMAP chart
Furthermore, it seems that the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows practically no resistance ahead of $7 which gives even more credence to the bullish outlook.
However, a rejection from the critical level at $7.5 would be a bearish sign which can potentially push Band Protocol price towards the next support level at $6.6. A breakdown below this point would drive the digital asset to a low of $5.8.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin takes off eyeing $25,000, crypto bull run to the moon
The cryptocurrency market is extremely bullish at the time of writing, especially for Bitcoin. The flagship cryptocurrency is up 16% in the last 24 hours after hitting new all-time highs.
XRP targets $0.76 after a fake breakdown from descending triangle
Ripple (XRP) resumed the recovery after the devastating sell-off below $0.5 at the beginning of the week. At the time of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.56.
COMP rejected at $160, sell signals threaten freefall to $140
Compound recently resumed an uptrend within an ascending parallel channel. The recovery was necessitated by the drop from the high reached in December at $180. However, COMP hit a barrier at $160, thus the struggle to sustain the gains.
BCH uptrend at the tipping point as correction brews
Bitcoin Cash restarted its uptrend after embracing support around $255. Buyers took complete control over the price action last weekend. The gains spilt into this week, pulling BCH above several critical levels. However, a correction seems imminent after hitting a wall around $320.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.