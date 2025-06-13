Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Solana — Asian Wrap 13 June

Solana (SOL) is down 10% on Thursday after DeFi Development Corporation (DFDV) announced an equity line of credit agreement with RK Capital Management to raise $5 billion in sales of its shares to stack additional SOL. The agreement grants DeFi Dev Corp the flexibility to issue and sell shares at its discretion, although subject to certain conditions, including the filing of a resale registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bitcoin trades in the red on Friday at press time, briefly dropping under $103,000 to $102,664. With the third consecutive bearish candle, BTC erases the recovery earlier this week and is down nearly 2% so far this week. Bitcoin marks a short-term recovery as it bounces off the high-demand zone, marked in a green band, above $102,000 and the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $104,458. This creates a minor shadow in the intraday candle, projecting recovery chances later in the day.

Ethereum price failed to find support around the upper consolidation level of $2,724 on Thursday and declined by 4.65%. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades down 6%, resting at its lower consolidation boundary of $2,461. If ETH continues its correction and closes below its 50-day EMA at $2,410, it could extend the decline to retest its next support level at $2,000.

