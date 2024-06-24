Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Binance – American Wrap 24 June

Ethereum ETFs influence whales to continue buying despite declining ETH price
Mt.Gox to begin Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash repayments in July 2024, $9 billion in crypto could flood exchanges
Mt.Gox, a defunct cryptocurrency exchange platform, was exploited in 2014. The exchange’s users lost nearly $9 billion in cryptocurrencies.
An email circulating on X is associated with the defunct exchange, the exchange is set to begin returning creditor funds in July 2024, per a Bloomberg report.
BNB Price Forecast: Poised for an 11% crash
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple proponent attorney slams Michael Saylor’s stand on Bitcoin as perfect money, XRP dips to $0.47
Ripple proponent Bill Morgan slams Michael Saylor for promoting Bitcoin as perfect money. XRP Ledger AMM has crossed a milestone of 20 million XRP tokens in Total Value Locked.
Bitcoin price stalls as BTC miners reserve dwindle; market watches for impact
Bitcoin spot ETFs show continuous outflow from June 13 to June 21. BTC miners have also seen a decline in their reserves. Bitcoin price is trading inside a descending wedge, and a breakout above $64,600 signals a bullish move.
Week ahead: Bitcoin dips under $63,000, meme coins fade with steep correction in top five
Bitcoin dipped under $63,000 on Monday, lowering crypto market capitalization by over 3%, per CoinGecko data. BTC is in a state of decline, and news of VanEck’s Spot Bitcoin ETF launch in Australia failed to improve traders' sentiment.
Pepe poised for 20% crash
Pepe price breaks below the ascending trendline support on Sunday, suggesting a bearish move. On-chain data suggests that PEPE’s active addresses are decreasing, signaling lower demand for the network.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods?
Bitcoin appears poised for a slight decline this week, influenced by factors such as the German Government's deposit of over 1,700 BTC in exchanges, decreasing outflows in US spot ETFs, and on-chain data indicating no signs of BTC DeFi liquidation.