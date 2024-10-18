Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ripple & Solana — Asian Wrap 18 October

Dogecoin whale activity takes a hit, will DOGE price plummet?
Dogecoin (DOGE) notes a drop in the count and volume of whale transactions in the last two days. On-chain data from IntoTheBlock shows that whales have likely slowed down their activity.
XRP is back above $0.55 with uncertainty over SEC appeal in lawsuit against Ripple
Ripple (XRP) gains on Thursday as traders digest the uncertainty in the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) appeal in the lawsuit. A spokesperson from the US-based financial regulator has confirmed that the process has been followed and the relevant documents will be available publicly soon.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL hovers above $150 as interest in building on its blockchain doubles in 2024
Solana (SOL) hovers around the $150 level on Thursday. Recent gains in the native token of the Solana blockchain are likely catalyzed by rising investor and developer interest.
Crypto ETF adoption should pick up pace despite slow start, analysts say
Big institutional investors are still wary of allocating funds in Bitcoin spot ETFs, delaying adoption by traditional investors. Demand is expected to increase in the mid-term once institutions open the gates to the crypto asset class.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will the “Uptober” rally reach a fresh all-time high?
Bitcoin continues to climb this week after breaking its resistance barrier, aiming for a new all-time high. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $1.86 billion in inflows until Thursday, the largest streak of inflows since mid-July.
Crypto Today: Main tokens gain as Bitcoin is less than 10% away from all-time high
Bitcoin climbs above $68,000 and pulls back as market participants turn greedy, according to the indicator that checks trader sentiment. Ethereum holds gains above $2,600 and XRP hovers around $0.55 on Friday.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL gains 2% as community discusses Firedancer validator for better performance
Solana gains 2% as its community discusses performance improvements through its new validator, Firedancer. Bitcoin’s Layer 2 project Solv Protocol launched BTC staking token on the Solana blockchain.
Bitcoin: Will the “Uptober” rally reach a fresh all-time high?
Bitcoin (BTC) rallied nearly 8% so far this week until Friday after breaking its resistance barrier, aiming for a fresh all-time high (ATH). This rise in Bitcoin’s price is supported by an increase in institutional demand, which showcased a $1.86 billion inflows this week, the largest streak of inflows since mid-July. Rising apparent demand and institutional reports suggest that the current BTC cycle resembles the third halving, when prices increased sharply.
