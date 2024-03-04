Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ethereum & Celo — Asian Wrap 04 March

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE refuses to let WIF have all the fun
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is trading with a bullish bias, but so are Dogwifhat (WIF) and most of the large market capitalization-sized meme coins.
Ethereum Price Prediction: The long game could see ETH climb 30%
Ethereum (ETH) price is trading with a bullish bias, having breached the midline of the market range between the January low around $884.51 and the November high of the year 2021 around $4,485.32.
Celo price confirms breakout after CELO L2 migration details
Celo (CELO) price remains broadly bullish, with multiple technical indicators favoring the upside, it comes after the revelation of retails relating to the network’s migration to Layer 2 (L2) network on March 1.
GMX price could make a 50% climb as GMX’s daily chart is governed by a bullish pattern
GMX price has formed an inverse head and shoulder pattern on the daily timeframe. GMX could make a 49% climb if the price manages a daily candlestick close above $59.64 bullish. A break and close below $50.00 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.