Crypto.com price is down almost 2% as bears leave no stone unturned on Friday across the crypto market. CRO will likely conclude its extended consolidation period with more losses – possibly below $0.1000. However, its technical picture shows that another retracement might not be the worst. If anything, Crypto.com price could use the opportunity to attract already sidelined investors before bullishly reversing the trend.

Ethereum price trends sideways between an upper range limit at $1,380 and a lower range limit at $1,272. Its recent rejection caught most investors unawares, with ETH falling to trade at $1,330 at the time of writing. Support at $1,300 remains crucial to the Ethereum price recovery going into the weekend. Otherwise, its lower range limit will be tested or even broken.

The crypto market is witnessing last-minute sell-offs to end the first week of October. Sidelined bears should be cautious as indicators show most digital assets are extremely over at the moment. Bitcoin price witnesses a sharp 4% sell-off to end the first trading week of October. 2. Ethereum price shows extreme oversold market conditions on the Relative Strength Index. Ripple has not had much price movement and has yet to decide where the next trending direction.

