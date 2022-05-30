Crypto.com price struggles to break out, despite kickstarting 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Crypto.com's partnership with Aston Martin at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix failed to trigger a bullish sentiment among investors. Analysts identify bullish divergence in the CRO price chart, and set a target of $0.20. The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix was kicked off on May 27 and ends on May 29, 2022.
Dogecoin price fails to recover despite Elon Musk’s announcement
Elon Musk, billionaire investor revealed that Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin can be used to buy merchandise on both Tesla and SpaceX. Despite the catalyst, analysts believe the Dogecoin price could fail to recover from its recent slump and identify $0.0637 as the short-term target.
Analysts fear Bitcoin price correction below $29,000 as BTC decouples with stock markets
Bitcoin price is hit by a slump and dropped below new support levels. The asset is expected to end the week around the $29,000 zone as Bitcoin decouples from stocks. In the recent crypto market collapse, the Bitcoin price witnessed losses for nearly eight weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com price struggles to break out, despite kickstarting 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Crypto.com's partnership with Aston Martin at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix failed to trigger a bullish sentiment among investors. Analysts identify bullish divergence in the CRO price chart, and set a target of $0.20.
Dogecoin price fails to recover despite Elon Musk’s announcement
Elon Musk, billionaire investor revealed that Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin can be used to buy merchandise on both Tesla and SpaceX. Despite the catalyst, analysts believe the Dogecoin price could fail to recover from its recent slump and identify $0.0637 as the short-term target.
Analysts fear Bitcoin price correction below $29,000 as BTC decouples with stock markets
Bitcoin price is hit by a slump and dropped below new support levels. The asset is expected to end the week around the $29,000 zone as Bitcoin decouples from stocks. In the recent crypto market collapse, the Bitcoin price witnessed losses for nearly eight weeks.
Ripple CEO could explore IPO after end of SEC lawsuit, whales continue accumulation
Whales in Ripple's network have continued their accumulation of the altcoin and now hold the highest percentage of XRP. CEO Garlinghouse revealed that Ripple will explore the possibility of an IPO once the ongoing lawsuit with the Securities & Exchange Commission ends.
Bitcoin: On-chain metrics support multiplying downside threats
Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.