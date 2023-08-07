Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Shiba & Ripple — Asian Wrap 07 August

Chainlink price likely to rally as CCIP testnet activity gathers steam
Chainlink, a web3 services platform token is likely to witness a rally with the increase in activity on the CCIP testnet. Testing of different digital coin transactions is fueling activity on the testnet. LINK price is in an uptrend since its June low, the altcoin is trading at $7.133 on Binance.
Shiba Inu price rally likely to continue with bullish catalysts, SHIB price climbs 18% in two days
Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is currently rallying in response to bullish catalysts. SHIB developers recently announced the launch of a blockchain based identity system.
Pro-XRP attorney predicts XRP likely to hit its all-time high in a Bitcoin bull market
Attorney John Deaton, who signed up as amicus in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple, believes XRP price could hit its all-time high. Deaton argues that it would require a Bitcoin bull market for XRP price to rally to a new peak.
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6268
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.6285
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7182
|Daily SMA50
|0.5974
|Daily SMA100
|0.5365
|Daily SMA200
|0.4818
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6354
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6105
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7359
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6277
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9396
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6142
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5999
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5893
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6391
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.664
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
Bitcoin price holds above $29,000 after below-expectations US NFP data
Bitcoin price is currentlytrading near a six week low. Post the US NFP data release for July, the asset sustained above the 29,000 level, showing likelihood of price recovery in August.